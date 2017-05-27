BCE Inc. (BCE) Receives C$62.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.21.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,493 shares. BCE has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47.

In related news, Director John Watson sold 81,807 shares of BCE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.90, for a total value of C$5,063,853.30. Also, Director Katherine M. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,570.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,360 shares of company stock valued at $13,521,683.

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

