N+1 Singer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of BCA Marketplace PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of BCA Marketplace PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get BCA Marketplace PLC alerts:

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208.50. 178,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BCA Marketplace PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 156.05 and a 12 month high of GBX 213.35. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.63 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA) Rating Reiterated by N+1 Singer” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/bca-marketplace-plc-bca-earns-buy-rating-from-n1-singer-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Stephen Gutteridge purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,040 ($5,255.63). Also, insider Mark Brangstrup Watts purchased 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £180,000 ($234,161.57).

BCA Marketplace PLC Company Profile

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe’s used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing, International Vehicle Remarketing and Vehicle Buying.

Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.