BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 347 ($4.51) price target on shares of BBA Aviation plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on BBA Aviation plc from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 335 ($4.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on BBA Aviation plc from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 303 ($3.94).

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) traded up 0.92% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 319.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,216 shares. BBA Aviation plc has a 12 month low of GBX 196.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 319.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.28 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

In other BBA Aviation plc news, insider Simon Pryce sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £2,015,000 ($2,621,308.70).

About BBA Aviation plc

BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. The Company operates through two divisions: Flight Support and Aftermarket Services. The Flight Support businesses include Signature Flight Support, which is a fixed base operation (FBO) network for B&GA covering destinations in North America, Europe, Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

