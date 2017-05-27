Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $145,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 171.8% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Argentus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 122.1% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 721,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 436,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 155,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded up 0.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,119 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $85.23 and a one year high of $105.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/baystate-wealth-management-llc-has-145000-position-in-automatic-data-processing-adp-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In related news, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $594,168.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,911 shares of company stock worth $6,671,175.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.