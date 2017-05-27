J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the grocer’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.07 ($3.34).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded up 1.11% on Thursday, reaching GBX 281.70. 8,541,140 shares of the company were exchanged. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 283.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.04 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury plc’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

In other J Sainsbury plc news, insider John Rogers bought 21,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £58,091.74 ($75,571.41). Also, insider Jean Tomlin bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,215 ($10,686.87). Insiders have bought a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $6,665,295 over the last quarter.

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

