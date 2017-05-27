South32 Ltd (S32) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) in a research note released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 210 ($2.73) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.11) price objective (down from GBX 230 ($2.99)) on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of South32 to a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175.20 ($2.28).

South32 (LON:S32) traded up 0.79% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,139 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.16. South32 has a one year low of GBX 72.75 and a one year high of GBX 184.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 8.46 billion.

