Barclays PLC Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shire PLC (SHP)

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.56) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SHP has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($76.75) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on shares of Shire PLC from GBX 6,300 ($81.96) to GBX 6,800 ($88.46) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc restated a buy rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,108.38 ($79.46).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) traded down 1.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4651.50. 3,658,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 42.05 billion. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,377.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,635.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,662.20.

In related news, insider William Burns acquired 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,742 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,449.12 ($8,389.64).

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

