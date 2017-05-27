Barclays PLC reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Friday, May 12th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.42) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,850 ($24.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,970 ($25.63) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,744.95 ($22.70).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) traded up 1.58% on Friday, reaching GBX 1643.50. 9,262,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,363.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,745.56. The firm’s market cap is GBX 80.30 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,614.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,588.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays PLC Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/barclays-plc-reaffirms-equal-weight-rating-for-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-updated.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley bought 83 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,647 ($21.43) per share, with a total value of £1,367.01 ($1,778.34). Also, insider Moncef Slaoui bought 56 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,072 ($26.95) per share, for a total transaction of £1,160.32 ($1,509.46). Insiders purchased 718 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,024 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.