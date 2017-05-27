Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s FY2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) traded down 1.8106% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.1399. The stock had a trading volume of 879,123 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.0030.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous special dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 14.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 330,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 194,991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 445,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 25,803,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after buying an additional 1,932,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,258,000.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

