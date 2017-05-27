John T. Kurtzweil Sells 900 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 900 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $19,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) traded up 1.59% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 459,404 shares. The company has a market cap of $672.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 794,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 226,611 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,996,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after buying an additional 192,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 163,016 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training.

