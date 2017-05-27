Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI) Director Sells 3,700 Shares

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) Director Nancy Lockhart sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$43,845.00.

Nancy Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nancy Lockhart sold 12,800 shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$151,040.00.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) traded down 0.50% on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,520 shares. The firm has a market cap of $358.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp from C$12.90 to C$13.07 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation is a non-bank lender. The Company provides residential and commercial mortgages that lends in urban centers in Canada. Its mortgages are secured by all types of residential, multi-residential and commercial real property located in Canada. Its investment objectives are to preserve its shareholders equity and provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends from its investments in mortgage loans.

