Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) to announce $420.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.15 million and the lowest is $414.56 million. Atkore International Group reported sales of $395.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year sales of $420.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) opened at 22.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

In related news, VP James A. Mallak sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $315,917.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,325.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 47,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,249,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,590,683 shares of company stock worth $265,028,738.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. BlackRock Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

