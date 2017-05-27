AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Receives Reduce Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, May 15th. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Investec assumed coverage on AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 4,600 ($59.84) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.35) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 3,900 ($50.74) price objective on AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 5,500 ($71.55) to GBX 5,350 ($69.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,041.80 ($65.59).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) traded up 0.35% on Monday, reaching GBX 5227.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,267 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 66.17 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,839.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,584.95.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

