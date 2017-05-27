Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stake Boosted by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $587,312,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 463,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,708,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 349,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hampstead Capital LLP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $4,098,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,977 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post $5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.6439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. TheStreet cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

