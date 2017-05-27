Goldman Sachs Group Inc Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential PLC (ASCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a GBX 398 ($5.18) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascential PLC in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Ascential PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.88) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Ascential PLC in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price target on shares of Ascential PLC from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 375 ($4.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 354.71 ($4.61).

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) traded down 1.92% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 353.20. 720,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ascential PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 200.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 363.70. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.41 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Ascential PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 22,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £68,908.65 ($89,643.10).

About Ascential PLC

Ascential plc is an international business-to-business media company. The Company is focused on essential products that connect and inform business professionals. It operates through two segments: Exhibitions & Festivals, and Information Services. The Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes large-scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals, where customers come together to form business relationships and transact.

