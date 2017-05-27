Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arthur J Gallagher & Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) traded down 0.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. 855,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,140,879.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $231,695.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

