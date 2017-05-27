Arowana Inc. – (ARWA) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -0.21

Media coverage about Arowana Inc. – (NASDAQ:ARWA) has been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arowana Inc. – earned a coverage optimism score of -0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Arowana Inc. – (NASDAQ:ARWA) traded up 18.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Arowana Inc. – has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.77.

