Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Sells 140,696 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider Jayshree Ullal sold 140,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $20,424,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Jayshree Ullal sold 52,033 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $7,669,664.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 63,928 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $9,409,562.32.

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.45. 619,146 shares of the company traded hands. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $148.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $335.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post $3.94 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Instinet increased their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $160.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 232.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

