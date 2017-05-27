Douglas R. Brown Buys 16,500 Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Stock

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:WAAS) CEO Douglas R. Brown bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,007,328.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:WAAS) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 75,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $451.84 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

AquaVenture Holdings (NASDAQ:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. AquaVenture Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAAS. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of AquaVenture Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AquaVenture Holdings from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture Holdings in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AquaVenture Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AquaVenture Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ecofin Ltd. raised its position in AquaVenture Holdings by 79.1% in the first quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 995,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 439,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period.

AquaVenture Holdings Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited is a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service solutions. The Company’s segments are Seven Seas Water and Quench. The Seven Seas Water segment provides outsourced desalination solutions and wastewater treatment for governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

