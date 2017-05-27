Appian (APPN) Plans to Raise $76 Million in May 25th IPO

Appian (APPN) expects to raise $76 million in an IPO on Thursday, May 25th. The company will be issuing 6,300,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Appian generated $135.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $17.5 million. The company has a market cap of $704.2 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs and Barclays acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Pacific Crest Securities (a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets), Canaccord Genuity and Cowen and Company were co-managers.

Appian provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on our platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. With our platform, organizations can rapidly and easily design, build and implement powerful, enterprise-grade custom applications through our intuitive, visual interface with little or no coding required. Our customers have used applications built on our low-code platform to launch new business lines, automate vital employee workflows, manage complex trading platforms, accelerate drug development and build global procurement systems. “.

Appian was founded in 1999 and has 753 employees. The company is located at 11955 Democracy Drive, Suite 1700, Reston, VA 20190, US and can be reached via phone at (703) 442-8844 or on the web at https://www.appian.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.