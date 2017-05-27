ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of ANSYS worth $66,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded down 0.39% on Friday, hitting $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 284,264 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.28 and a 12 month high of $126.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $253.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zilvitis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walid Abu-Hadba sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $33,038.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,054. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

