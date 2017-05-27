Analysts Expect Cavium Inc (CAVM) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cavium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Cavium reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cavium will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cavium.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.22 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Cavium’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cavium in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cavium in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cavium from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cavium in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cavium from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cavium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) traded down 0.38% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.46. 477,964 shares of the company traded hands. Cavium has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09.

In other news, COO Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $6,023,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony S. Thornley sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,296,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVM. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,866,958 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $108,657,000 after buying an additional 318,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cavium by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavium by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cavium by 62.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cavium by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,718,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $100,021,000 after buying an additional 498,023 shares during the period.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

