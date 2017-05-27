AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) traded down 0.12% on Friday, hitting $91.00. 892,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 62.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen Corp. news, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 9,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $914,443.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,679.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,812,754.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,753 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

