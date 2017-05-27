AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Now Covered by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 17th. The firm issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Vetr cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.84 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) traded down 0.12% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,137 shares. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 62.44%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,812,754.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 9,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $914,443.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,679.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,958 shares of company stock worth $4,537,753 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

