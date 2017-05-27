American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Equity Investment Life Holding earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 10 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) traded up 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 489,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.31 million. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other American Equity Investment Life Holding news, Director Alan David Matula bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,229.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $316,751.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

