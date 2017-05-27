American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corp set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.11.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) traded up 0.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 8,623,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.91.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $761.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

