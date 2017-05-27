Ameren Corp (AEE) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ameren Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameren Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Ameren Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,238 shares. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Ameren Corp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ameren Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Ameren Corp’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $55,541.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $71,702.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,418.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren Corp

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

