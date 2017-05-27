Press coverage about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMERCO earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 53 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) traded down 1.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,264 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.27. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $307.80 and a 52 week high of $399.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.44 and a 200-day moving average of $367.51.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $708.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.54 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post $22.00 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMERCO (UHAL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/amerco-uhal-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-19.html.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.