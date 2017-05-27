Deer Park Road Management Comp Acquires 55,000 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 43,404 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,822.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) traded up 2.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 180,921 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.12. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 177.60%. The business had revenue of $229.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

