Alon USA Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (alj)

Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:alj) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Alon USA Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 39.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Alon USA Energy has a payout ratio of -193.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alon USA Energy to earn ($0.24) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -250.0%.

Shares of Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 281,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alon USA Energy has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock’s market cap is $913.00 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.27. Alon USA Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alon USA Energy will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

ALJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Alon USA Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alon USA Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Alon USA Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Alon USA Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alon USA Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alon USA Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Alon USA Energy were worth $34,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alon USA Energy

Alon USA Energy, Inc is an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, operating primarily in the South Central, Southwestern and Western regions of the United States. The Company’s segments include refining and marketing, asphalt and retail. Its refineries produce petroleum products, including various grades of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals, petrochemical feedstocks, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

