Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) PT Set at $118.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) received a $118.00 price target from Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital set a $95.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded down 5.32% on Monday, reaching $65.80. 1,356,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.67 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $80.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 869.63%. The company had revenue of $19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.34) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Mason sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akshay Vaishnaw sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Notis McConarty Edward acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

