Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 152,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks and income producing convertible securities.

