Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Align Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 32 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. 1,176,927 shares of the company traded hands. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $145.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

