Alcobra (ADHD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alcobra earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADHD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Alcobra in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcobra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital raised Alcobra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Alcobra in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.93.

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) traded up 0.89% on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,562 shares. Alcobra has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.15 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Alcobra Company Profile

Alcobra Ltd is an Israel-based Biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a proprietary drug, MG01CI, to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a common and morbid neuropsychiatric condition in children and adults. Adult ADHD is associated with increased health risks and healthcare costs, higher divorce rates, lower levels of socioeconomic attainment, lower academic achievement, unemployment and work place deficits, increased risks for motor vehicle accidents, greater likelihood of additional psychiatric disorders, increased criminal activity and incarceration, and higher rates of substance use and abuse.

