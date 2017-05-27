Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alcentra Capital Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 68,168 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Alcentra Capital Corp had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital Corp will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Alcentra Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,046.23%.

ABDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alcentra Capital Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Alcentra Capital Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other Alcentra Capital Corp news, major shareholder Of New York Mellon Corp Bank sold 1,691,839 shares of Alcentra Capital Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $22,213,846.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

