Akers Biosciences Inc (AKER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 114.05% and a negative net margin of 208.32%.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,116 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Akers Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm’s market cap is $12.84 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

