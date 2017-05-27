Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($6.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.49) to ($5.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cann upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.49.
In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $354,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Celgene European Investment Co purchased 624,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,916,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,791 shares of company stock worth $22,347,568. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,849,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,504,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,772,000 after buying an additional 150,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 816,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 810,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,797,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded up 5.73% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 896,680 shares of the company traded hands. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.
