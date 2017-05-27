Agilysys (AGYS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agilysys earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,607 shares. The company’s market cap is $214.34 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Agilysys has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $12.15.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides software for point-of-sale (POS), property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The Company serves four market sectors: gaming, both corporate and tribal; hotels, resorts and cruise; foodservice management, and restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare.

