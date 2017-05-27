Agilent Technologies Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,237 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $914,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $442,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,096 shares of company stock worth $6,841,960.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

