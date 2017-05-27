Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AGCO (AGCO) Stock Price

News headlines about AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AGCO earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get AGCO Co. alerts:

Shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded up 0.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. 439,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. AGCO has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AGCO will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AGCO from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/agco-agco-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

In other AGCO news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $130,184.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,133.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.