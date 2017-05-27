Bank of America Corp Reiterates Buy Rating for Aetna Inc (AET)

Bank of America Corp reissued their buy rating on shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AET. Vetr raised shares of Aetna from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $133.56 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Aetna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aetna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Aetna to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.15.

Shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,532 shares. Aetna has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aetna will post $8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In related news, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $871,991.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,458.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Bertolini sold 103,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $14,578,382.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 659,888 shares in the company, valued at $92,905,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,393. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AET. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Aetna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aetna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Aetna by 0.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aetna by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Aetna by 0.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

