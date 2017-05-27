Goldman Sachs Group Inc Raises Admiral Group plc (ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,075

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,780 ($23.16) to GBX 2,075 ($26.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group plc in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,670 ($21.72) to GBX 1,760 ($22.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) target price on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.75 ($23.30).

Get Admiral Group plc alerts:

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2006.00. The stock had a trading volume of 513,277 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,030.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,899.89. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,680.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,288.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.37 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc Raises Admiral Group plc (ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,075” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/admiral-group-plc-adm-price-target-raised-to-gbx-2075-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.33), for a total value of £95,128 ($123,751.79). Also, insider Annette Court bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £39,216 ($51,016.00).

Admiral Group plc Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy within the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.