Acorn Energy (ACFN) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acorn Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) traded down 0.5106% on Friday, reaching $0.2455. 42,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4550 and a beta of 2.81. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 135.18% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Acorn Energy will post ($0.31) EPS for the current year.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company that focuses on technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. The Company’s segments include Energy & Security Sonar Solutions (DSIT), Smart Grid Distribution Automation (GridSense) and Machine-to-Machine Critical Asset Monitoring & Control (M2M).

