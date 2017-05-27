Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aberdeen Asset Management plc (ADN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. They currently have a GBX 332 ($4.32) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADN. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 221 ($2.87) to GBX 287 ($3.73) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.49) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.66).

Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 292.70. 1,712,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Aberdeen Asset Management plc has a 12 month low of GBX 212.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 354.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.76 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

About Aberdeen Asset Management plc

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset manager. The Company operates through asset management for reporting and control purposes. The Company is managed as a single asset management business, with multiple investment strategies of equities, fixed income and property, complemented by a solutions business, which provides multi asset, alternatives and quantitative investment capabilities.

