Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,546 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,157,776 shares of the airline’s stock worth $801,096,000 after buying an additional 4,560,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,857,915 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,143,258,000 after buying an additional 2,634,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,140,000. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,537,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,387,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 1.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 5,979,329 shares of the stock were exchanged. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.93. American Airlines Group also saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 21,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 189% compared to the average volume of 7,261 put options.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 86.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Vetr downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $442,399.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,712.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 3,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $131,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,737 shares in the company, valued at $646,217.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

