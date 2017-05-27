Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Uniti Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group Inc alerts:

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 548,720 shares of the company traded hands. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.73. The company’s market capitalization is $4.36 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.88 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/81975-shares-in-uniti-group-inc-unit-acquired-by-pioneer-investment-management-inc-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNIT. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Kenny Gunderman bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $350,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 262,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,579.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.