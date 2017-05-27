$601.17 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc (GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will announce $601.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.7 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.7 million. GMS reported sales of $527.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $601.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.3 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.6 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.44 million. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) opened at 34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42. GMS has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in GMS by 7.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 704,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in GMS by 3.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in GMS by 1,496.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 73,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in GMS by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

