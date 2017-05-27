FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 30,568 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) traded down 0.33% on Friday, reaching $33.11. 2,343,908 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Vetr upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $751,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,773.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $89,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,635 shares in the company, valued at $667,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,583 shares of company stock worth $1,740,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

