22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 196,599 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $126.34 million. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of 22nd Century Group worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

