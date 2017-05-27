1,802 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,941,000 after buying an additional 1,160,362 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 27,527.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 897,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after buying an additional 894,372 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $55,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,374,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,524,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology Inc. alerts:

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. 1,176,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $145.24. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $310.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/1802-shares-in-align-technology-inc-algn-acquired-by-buckingham-asset-management-llc-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,133,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.